Adani Group's Two Units Fetch Combined Orders Worth Rs 63,000-Crore From Assam Government

Adani Group's two units fetched combined orders worth Rs 63,000 crore from Assan Government. The companies under the Adani Group received the letters of awards for transformative energy projects in the north-eastern state.

Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Green Energy have received the LoAs from the Assam Government.

Adani Power will invest Rs 48,000 crore to set up a 3,200 megawatt greenfield ultra super critical power plant in Assam. The company will set up the plant under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate model, the group said in the press release. The coal linkage for the plant has been allocated under the SHAKKTI policy.

Adani Power has emerged as a successful bidder as it is offering the lowest tariff of Rs 6.30 per kilowatt through tightly contested bidding process.

Adani Green Energy will invest Rs 15,000 crore to establish two pumped storage plants in the state with a combined capacity of 2,700 megawatt.

Additionally, Adani Green Energy received the Letter of Award for 500 megawatt of energy storage capacity, which will cater to the above pumped storage plants, Adani Group said in the statement. The project will introduce an innovative solutions for energy storage, grid stability, and managing electricity demand during peak times. Hence, it will ensure a sustainable and resilient supply of electricity.