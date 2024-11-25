Adani Group Stocks Surge After Last Week’s Sharp Decline

Shares of most Adani Group companies staged a strong recovery on Monday, rebounding from a steep decline the previous week, as the equity markets experienced a broad rally. The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 surged 1.68%, fueling optimism across the board.

Leading the rebound was Adani Energy, which rose 6.6% in early trade, followed closely by Adani Green with a 4.98% jump and Adani Total increasing 3.57%. Other notable performers included Adani Ports with 3.16% rise, while Adani Entertainment was up 2.83%, and Adani Power up 2.54%.

The group's market cap grew as much 57,445.02 crore in intraday trade and was at 11.60 lakh crore as of 09:26 a.m.