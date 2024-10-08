All Adani Group Stocks Gain, Add Over Rs 56,600 Crore In Market Cap
The market cap of Adani Group companies rose Rs 56,669.69 crore to Rs 16.40 lakh crore as of 1:34 p.m.
Shares of all the companies in the Adani Group advanced Tuesday, adding over Rs 56,600 crore worth of wealth to investors' kitty. The market cap of Adani Group companies rose Rs 56,669.69 crore to Rs 16.40 lakh crore as of 1:34 p.m.
Shares of Adani Group companies gained while India's benchmarks recovered from a six-day decline on Tuesday. As of 1:38 p.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 201.20 points or 0.81% higher at 24,996.95, and the BSE Sensex was trading 584.09 points or 0.72% higher at 81,634.09.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. was the top gainer among the group companies on Tuesday, followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The stock rose as much as 8.11% to Rs 1,010.00 during the session. It was trading 6.95% higher at Rs 999.15 as of 1:40 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Adani Energy Solutions declined 2.06% to Rs 915.00.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose as much as 4.83% to Rs 1,420.70, while Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 4.31%. Both stocks were trading 4.70% and 0.93% higher, respectively, as of 1:41 p.m.
ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cement Ltd. were trading flat as of 1:42 p.m.