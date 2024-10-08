All Adani Group Stocks Gain, Add Over Rs 56,600 Crore In Market Cap

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. was the top gainer among the group companies on Tuesday, followed by Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. The stock rose as much as 8.11% to Rs 1,010.00 during the session. It was trading 6.95% higher at Rs 999.15 as of 1:40 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Adani Energy Solutions declined 2.06% to Rs 915.00.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose as much as 4.83% to Rs 1,420.70, while Adani Enterprises Ltd. rose 4.31%. Both stocks were trading 4.70% and 0.93% higher, respectively, as of 1:41 p.m.

ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cement Ltd. were trading flat as of 1:42 p.m.