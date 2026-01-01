Adani Group Stocks Rise, Led By Adani Total Gas' 8% Rally

The Adani Group is witnessing a strong start to 2026, with most of the group companies surging in trade on Thursday, led by splendid gains in Adani Total Gas.

The shares of Adani Total Gas are up 7% in trade on Thursday, higher than any other Adani group company. But it is closely followed by gains in Adani Power, which is up almost 5%.

NDTV shares, meanwhile, rose over 3%, placing it among the top performers within the conglomerate on the first trading day of the year.

Adani Energy Solutions also traded firmly in the green, rising close to 2%, while Adani Green Energy added just over 1%.

Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship firm, was up around 1%, reflecting steady buying interest to start the year.

Positive momentum has been witnessed even in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, which posted gains of about 0.7%, while Sanghi Industries advanced more than 0.5%. The same can be said for Ambuja Cements as well.

This comes after Adani Group's sensational FY25 that saw most group companies register stellar annual growth while ending the year by inaugurating the Navi Mumbai Airport, developed by Adani Airports.