Business NewsMarketsAdani Group Stocks Add Nearly Rs 66,000 Crore In Market Cap After SEBI's Clean Chit
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group Stocks Add Nearly Rs 66,000 Crore In Market Cap After SEBI's Clean Chit

The flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. soared 5.1% and Adani Green Energy Ltd. popped 5.3%.

19 Sep 2025, 03:53 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Adani Group companies' total market capitalisation rose by nearly Rs 66,000 crore on Friday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its final order that allegations by the Hindenburg case could not be established.

The regulator imposed no penalty and cleared Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. of any liabilities. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Adani Enterprises Managing Director Rajesh Adani were also cleared.

No liabilities were also found on Jugeshinder Singh, Milestone Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd. and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

As per the SEBI order, no violation was found on account of related-party transactions. The market watchdog also found no manipulative transactions or unfair trade practices.

The case stemmed from Hindenburg’s Jan. 24, 2023 report, which alleged that Adani Group entities used private firms — Adicorp Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure — as conduits to route funds into listed companies Adani Power and Adani Enterprises.

ALSO READ

Hindenburg Allegations Demolished: Mahesh Jethmalani On SEBI Clean Chit To Adani Group
Opinion
Hindenburg Allegations Demolished: Mahesh Jethmalani On SEBI Clean Chit To Adani Group
Read More

Adani Group Stocks Rally

Adani Group Stocks Add Nearly Rs 66,000 Crore In Market Cap After SEBI's Clean Chit

Adani Power Ltd., which is set to go ex-trade for its maiden stock split on Monday, settled 12.4% higher. The stock closed at its highest since August 2024.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. jumped 7.3%.

The flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. soared 5.1% and Adani Green Energy Ltd. popped 5.3%.

The benchmark Nifty and Sensex were down 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

SEBI's clean chit to the Adani Group will get reflected on the sentiment of investors in the coming days, Deven Choksey, managing director of DRChoksey FinServ Pvt., told NDTV Profit.

“Because of these (Hindenburg) allegations, a lot of foreign investors couldn’t invest in the stock. But now with a double seal, it provides a very strong case of corporate governance and a clean chit. And this will likely lead to massive re-rating in the next few months," he said.

ALSO READ

SEBI's Adani-Hindenburg Final Order Reinforces Faith In Indian Regulators: Mahesh Jethmalani
Opinion
SEBI's Adani-Hindenburg Final Order Reinforces Faith In Indian Regulators: Mahesh Jethmalani
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT