Adani Group Stocks Add Nearly Rs 66,000 Crore In Market Cap After SEBI's Clean Chit

Adani Group companies' total market capitalisation rose by nearly Rs 66,000 crore on Friday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in its final order that allegations by the Hindenburg case could not be established.

The regulator imposed no penalty and cleared Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Enterprises Ltd. of any liabilities. Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Adani Enterprises Managing Director Rajesh Adani were also cleared.

No liabilities were also found on Jugeshinder Singh, Milestone Tradelinks Pvt. Ltd. and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

As per the SEBI order, no violation was found on account of related-party transactions. The market watchdog also found no manipulative transactions or unfair trade practices.

The case stemmed from Hindenburg’s Jan. 24, 2023 report, which alleged that Adani Group entities used private firms — Adicorp Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Milestone Tradelinks, and Rehvar Infrastructure — as conduits to route funds into listed companies Adani Power and Adani Enterprises.