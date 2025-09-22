Adani Group Plans Leverage Cut, Sees No Dollar Bond Until 2027

Indian conglomerate Adani Group aims to cut its leverage over the next five years and has no plans to issue bonds in international capital markets until 2027.

The group’s next foreign currency bond sale will likely be a dollar bond, said group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh. Issuances in the domestic market as well as Reg D issuances, where borrowers can sell securities without having to register them with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, will continue.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led group, which is among the largest Indian issuers of dollar bonds, will work to pare its leverage until 2030, Singh said, speaking in an interview in London.

The measures would reinforce an effort by Adani to introduce more financial discipline to its balance sheet after bond spreads widened in the wake of a short-seller report in 2023 and an investigation into an alleged bribery scheme by the US Department of Justice the following year, which the group has denied. India’s securities market regulator on Thursday cleared the group’s founder of some allegations raised by the short-seller.