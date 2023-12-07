Adani Group Market Cap Hits Rs 15.14 Lakh Crore As Rally Continues

Shares of all Adani Group stocks surged on Thursday, taking its market capitalisation above Rs 15 lakh crore intraday as the rally in the conglomerate's stocks continues because of multiple triggers.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. led the gains as the stock was locked in the 10% upper circuit, while Adani Green Energy Ltd. ended over 3%.

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. ended up at over 2%.

Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 66,231.47 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 15.14 lakh crore during the day.

At 3:30 p.m., the shares added Rs 31,811 crore to investor wealth at a market capitalisation of Rs 14.80 lakh crore.

The group's stocks have surged since the Supreme Court questioned reasons to doubt SEBI's probe into the Adani-Hindenburg matter. The group's plan to invest Rs 7 lakh crore on capex over the next decade, international funding for Adani Green Energy Ltd. and US funding for its port bolstered investor confidence.