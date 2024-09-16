Adani Group Dismisses Fake Press Release Regarding Presence In Kenya

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has dismissed a fraudulent press release related to its presence in Kenya. The group has not released any press release related to its operation in the east African nation, the statement said.

The statement mentioned, "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats" among others, which Adani Group said are circulating with vested interests and malicious intent.

Adani Group condemned the act and urged everyone not to pay attention to the fake press release. "We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," said the statement.