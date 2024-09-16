Adani Group Dismisses Fake Press Release Regarding Presence In Kenya
'We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives,' Adani Group says.
Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has dismissed a fraudulent press release related to its presence in Kenya. The group has not released any press release related to its operation in the east African nation, the statement said.
The statement mentioned, "Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats" among others, which Adani Group said are circulating with vested interests and malicious intent.
Adani Group condemned the act and urged everyone not to pay attention to the fake press release. "We will take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives," said the statement.
The Kenya Electricity Transmission Co. has awarded Adani Group and Africa50, a unit of African Development Bank, a public-private partnership concession to build high-voltage power lines, Bloomberg reported Sunday. Citing the chairperson of President William Ruto's Council of Economic Advisers David Ndii's post on X, Bloomberg said the two entities are hiring their project teams. The cost of the transmission line is $1.3 billion, which the Kenya government does not have to borrow.
Moreover, Adani Energy Solutions expressed interest to operate Gigil-Thika Malaa electricity line under Ketraco, Citizen Digital reported, Bloomberg report mentioned. The proposal is still under evaluation.
NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.