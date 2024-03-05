Adani Group Airports, Realty, New Energy Units To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

Adani Group's new businesses are now set for next phase of growth, making them potentially ripe for unlocking value.

Emerging businesses including airports, solar and wind energy, roads and realty are growing in size and focus areas. Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled conglomerate has already chalked out aggressive investment plans for each of these segments as part of its vision to invest $100 billion over the next 10 years.

According to Jefferies, the new businesses under Adani Enterprises will emerge as industry leaders. The brokerage, in a note last month while initiating coverage on Adani Enterprises, identified airports, green hydrogen, roads, data centers, copper, aerospace and defence, PVC, and water infrastructure as next set of strategic segments.

Cantor Fitzgerald sees airports as the next business that will be demerged from the group.

The brokerages' optimism is rooted in Adani's track record of building successful businesses like Adani Ports, Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions (formerly Adani Transmission). Since early 2000s, the group successfully incubated new business, helped them grow for years and then took them public.

Adani Energy Solutions, which listed in 2001, started as a long-range power transmission and distribution business. Over the years, it added local distribution in Mumbai and Mundra, and now has licences for Navi Mumbai and Gautam Buddha Nagar. The company has forayed into smart metering and has an order book of 2 crore meters from BEST and Maharashtra distribution company. It targets a 25% market share in the segment.

Adani Ports, listed in November 2007, started with Mundra Port and acquired a string of ports along India's east and west coats. The company now has the largest port handling capacity of India with 13 strategic ports.

Adani Power, which listed during the 2008 crisis, is not the largest private thermal power producer with 16.85 gigwatt capacity and operational assets of 15.25 GW. It plans to add 5.5GW more.

The revenue from the group's three legacy businesses--power, ports and transmission-has more than doubled to nearly Rs 73,000 crore since FY16.