NDTV ProfitMarketsAdani Group Adds 2.2 Lakh New Investors, ACC Top Pick Among DIIs
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group Adds 2.2 Lakh New Investors, ACC Top Pick Among DIIs

Retail investor participation in Adani Group companies rose by 2.19 lakh to 66.8 lakh in the December quarter.

17 Jan 2024, 07:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani signage seen in Mumbai. (Source: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Reuters)</p></div>
Adani signage seen in Mumbai. (Source: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto/Reuters)

The total shareholder base for the Adani Group companies rose 4.6% to approximately 2.22 lakh in the quarter ended December.

ACC Ltd. remained the top pick among mutual funds as domestic institutional investors increased their holding in the stock for the second quarter in a row.

Retail investor participation in Adani Group companies rose by 2.19 lakh to 66.8 lakh in the December quarter. Adani Total Gas Ltd. led the increase, recording the highest shareholder addition of 1.58 lakh investors.

The DII holding increased to 24.15% equity in the third quarter in comparison with 22.79% in the quarter ended September, according to BSE data.

ALSO READ

Dharavi Redevelopment: Adani Group Offers Bigger Flats To Eligible Residents

Opinion
Dharavi Redevelopment: Adani Group Offers Bigger Flats To Eligible Residents
Read More

The total shareholder base stood at 2,21,942, with Adani Total Gas Ltd. adding approximately 1.6 lakh new investors, growing the shareholder base by 32%.

The number of shareholders in Adani Wilmar Ltd. crossed 12 lakh by adding over 46,000 new investors.

ALSO READ

Davos WEF 2024: Adani Group Signs Accords Worth Rs 12,400 Crore With Telangana Government

Opinion
Davos WEF 2024: Adani Group Signs Accords Worth Rs 12,400 Crore With Telangana Government
Read More

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. emerged as the preferred pick for foreign portfolio investors, who increased their holding by 1.92 crore shares.

The cumulative market capitalisation for the group companies grew Rs 3.16 lakh crore in the December quarter, taking the total to Rs 13.3 lakh crore as of Jan. 1.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

Adani Group Raises Stake In IANS Media Agency

Opinion
Adani Group Raises Stake In IANS Media Agency
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT