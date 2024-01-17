Adani Group Adds 2.2 Lakh New Investors, ACC Top Pick Among DIIs
Retail investor participation in Adani Group companies rose by 2.19 lakh to 66.8 lakh in the December quarter.
The total shareholder base for the Adani Group companies rose 4.6% to approximately 2.22 lakh in the quarter ended December.
ACC Ltd. remained the top pick among mutual funds as domestic institutional investors increased their holding in the stock for the second quarter in a row.
Retail investor participation in Adani Group companies rose by 2.19 lakh to 66.8 lakh in the December quarter. Adani Total Gas Ltd. led the increase, recording the highest shareholder addition of 1.58 lakh investors.
The DII holding increased to 24.15% equity in the third quarter in comparison with 22.79% in the quarter ended September, according to BSE data.
The total shareholder base stood at 2,21,942, with Adani Total Gas Ltd. adding approximately 1.6 lakh new investors, growing the shareholder base by 32%.
The number of shareholders in Adani Wilmar Ltd. crossed 12 lakh by adding over 46,000 new investors.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. emerged as the preferred pick for foreign portfolio investors, who increased their holding by 1.92 crore shares.
The cumulative market capitalisation for the group companies grew Rs 3.16 lakh crore in the December quarter, taking the total to Rs 13.3 lakh crore as of Jan. 1.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group Company.