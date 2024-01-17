Adani Group Adds 2.2 Lakh New Investors, ACC Top Pick Among DIIs

The total shareholder base for the Adani Group companies rose 4.6% to approximately 2.22 lakh in the quarter ended December.

ACC Ltd. remained the top pick among mutual funds as domestic institutional investors increased their holding in the stock for the second quarter in a row.

Retail investor participation in Adani Group companies rose by 2.19 lakh to 66.8 lakh in the December quarter. Adani Total Gas Ltd. led the increase, recording the highest shareholder addition of 1.58 lakh investors.

The DII holding increased to 24.15% equity in the third quarter in comparison with 22.79% in the quarter ended September, according to BSE data.