Adani Green Shares Surge Over 14%; Adani Total Up Nearly 9% As Group Stocks Rally

Shares of Adani Green rose over 14% on Wednesday. The scrip leads the pack with the most gains as Adani stocks rally in trade. Adani Total also closely follows these gains, as it rose nearly 9% intraday.

Adani Green has marked gains of nearly 6% in the last six trading session, also clocking over 7% gains during this month. Adani Total Gas has gained nearly 5% in the last six trading session, while the scrip has marked over 3.47% gains in the month.