Business NewsMarketsAdani Green Shares Surge Over 14%; Adani Total Up Nearly 9% As Group Stocks Rally
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Green Shares Surge Over 14%; Adani Total Up Nearly 9% As Group Stocks Rally

During trade on Wednesday, all of the Adani Group stocks were trading higher

29 Oct 2025, 12:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Adani Enterprises
Adani group stocks surged on Wednesday. (Image Source: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Shares of Adani Green rose over 14% on Wednesday. The scrip leads the pack with the most gains as Adani stocks rally in trade. Adani Total also closely follows these gains, as it rose nearly 9% intraday.

Adani Green has marked gains of nearly 6% in the last six trading session, also clocking over 7% gains during this month. Adani Total Gas has gained nearly 5% in the last six trading session, while the scrip has marked over 3.47% gains in the month.

Adani Green Shares Surge Over 14%; Adani Total Up Nearly 9% As Group Stocks Rally

Adani Green rose as much as 14.02% to Rs 1,145 apiece. It pared gains to trade 10.32% higher at Rs 1,107 apiece, as of 12:17 p.m. This compares to a 0.48% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 6.70% year to date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.43.

Out of seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, and one suggests to 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.7% on Wednesday.

Adani Green Shares Surge Over 14%; Adani Total Up Nearly 9% As Group Stocks Rally

During trade on Wednesday, all of the Adani Group stocks were trading in the green. Both Adani Green and Adani Total led gains with over 145% gains.

Adani Energy was trading nearly 7% higher, while names like Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were trading over 4% and 3% respectively. These gains compare to a 0.48% gain in the benchmark index Nifty 50 as of 12:20 p.m.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Lead; Sugar Stocks Gain
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Trade Higher As RIL, HDFC Bank Shares Lead; Sugar Stocks Gain
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT