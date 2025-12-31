Adani Green Portfolio Crosses 17.2 GW After Commissioning Of 307 MW Fresh Capacity In Khavda Plant

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has commissioned 307.4 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity at Khavda in Gujarat, lifting the company's total operational renewable portfolio to 17,237.2 MW, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The projects, which are housed in six stepdown subsidiaries, include a mix of wind, solar and wind‑solar hybrid assets. The company further confirmed that commercial generation will begin Jan. 1, 2026.

The development comes as part of AGEL's rapid expansion at Khavda, where it is building world's largest renewable energy plant, targeting as much as 30,000 MW capacity by 2029.

As of September 2025, the company had 7.1 gigawatt of solar, wind and hybrid capacity operational at the site, as per AGEL's second-quarter FY26 result.

AGEL's total oeprational portfolio has grown sharply over the past year or so. It crossed 15,539 mega watt in June 2025 and 16,486 megawatt by the end of September, driven largely by greenfield additions at Khavda as well as several hydrid clusters in Rajasthan. Operational capacity, meanwhile, rose 49% year-on-year to 16 gigawatt, as of Sept, the management said in October.

AGEL's rapid build-out is backed by the company's strong financial momentum. In the first half of FY26, revenue from power supply increased 26% year-on-year to Rs 6,088 crore while Ebitda from power supply grew as much as 25% to Rs 5,651 crore. The company enjoys an industry-high margin of about 92%.

Beyond Khavda, AGEL is also expanding heavily into the energy storage segment, having announced plans to invest about Rs 15,000 crore in two pumped storage projects totalling 2,700 MW in Assam in November.

AGEL has set a 50 GW operational target by 2030, positioning itself as India’s largest pure‑play renewable generator and a key contributor to the country’s non‑fossil fuel capacity goals.