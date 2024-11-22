Adani Green's Liquidity In H1 FY25 Bolstered By Substantial Cash Reserves

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) continues to demonstrate robust financial health, marked by high liquidity levels and a strong Ebitda performance in the first half of the ongoing financial year (H1 FY25). The company's liquidity position has been bolstered by its substantial cash reserves, which provide coverage for its borrowing needs and create a buffer against potential market fluctuations.

As of September 2024, AGEL, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, reported cash balances have remained strong, reaching Rs 10,209 crore. This gives AGEL a healthy cash-to-debt ratio, ensuring it is well-positioned to meet its financial obligations without straining its operational stability. The company's gross debt stood at Rs 61,826 crore, with net debt at Rs 51,617 crore.

Adani Green's trailing twelve-month Ebitda or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, reached Rs 9,940 crore as of September 2024, reflecting consistent growth. The adjusted run-rate Ebitda for the period was slightly higher at Rs 10,709 crore. The performance is supported by the fact that nearly 90% of AGEL’s power supply is contracted, offering stability to its earnings.