Adani Green May Rally 43%, Says Emkay On Initiating 'Buy'

Adani Green Energy Ltd. can bag more power purchasing agreements with a boost to its cost leadership and industry-leading metrics on the back of strong financial performance, said Emkay while initiating coverage on the stock.

The brokerage initiated a "buy" on the renewable power generator with a target price of Rs 2,550, according to a note dated August 9, implying an upside of over 43% against the previous closing price.

Emkay expects Adani Green's operating profit and adjusted net profit to grow at compounded annual growth rate of 38% and 61%, respectively during FY24-30.