Adani Green Energy Adopts TNFD Guidance To Foster Nature-Positive Developments
The company followed the foot steps of its sister companies — Adani Cement Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. — in adopting the TNFD framework.
Adani Green Energy Ltd. integrated the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures guidance to its core sustainability strategy to reinforce its shift toward a nature-positive energy development. The company is a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative.
Adani Green Energy has pledged no net loss of biodiversity by 2030 as it aims to plant 27.86 million trees in order to strengthen its ecological stewardship agenda, the company said in a press release on Monday.
Before the Adani Group companies, in metal space, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Vedanta Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., and Cipla Ltd. in pharma space have aligned with the TNFD frame work.
TNFD provides a structured, science-based approach to identify, assess, manage, and disclose dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities related to nature and biodiversity, into an enterprise-wide strategy. The framework will strengthen Adani Green Energy's ambition to transition from a traditional Environmental, Social, and Governance compliance to a more integrated, nature-positive model of renewable energy growth.
With the TNFD framework, Adani Green Energy will ensure that ecological well-being advances alongside clean energy expansion, the press release said.
"Our approach is to ensure that renewable expansion actively contributes to protecting and restoring natural capital. Addressing nature-related risks in a positive manner is critical for long-term business resilience and sustainable value creation for communities, investors and the planet,” said CEO Ashish Khanna.
The TNFD framework is a global initiative, launched in 2023, designed to assist businesses identify, asses, manage, and disclose nature related risks and opportunities.
A coalition comprised of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Global Canopy founded the TNFD framework. It is a science-based framework, which will guide companies in identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities, the Adani Group company said in the press release.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.