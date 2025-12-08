Adani Green Energy Adopts TNFD Guidance To Foster Nature-Positive Developments

Adani Green Energy Ltd. integrated the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures guidance to its core sustainability strategy to reinforce its shift toward a nature-positive energy development. The company is a signatory to the India Business Biodiversity Initiative.

Adani Green Energy has pledged no net loss of biodiversity by 2030 as it aims to plant 27.86 million trees in order to strengthen its ecological stewardship agenda, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The company followed the foot steps of its sister companies — Adani Cement Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. — in adopting the TNFD framework.