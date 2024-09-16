Adani Green Energy, Adani Power Shares Jump On Power Supply Contracts With Maharashtra

Shares of Gautam Adani-owned Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd. rose over 7% on Monday as the companies bagged separate contracts from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co., to supply solar and thermal power from the renewable energy park being developed at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat.

Adani Power will sign a long-term agreement with MSEDCL for the supply of 1,496 MW (net) thermal power to Maharashtra state from a new 1,600 megawatt ultra-supercritical thermal power project. While, Adani Green Energy will similarly enter an agreement for the supply of five gigawatt solar power from Khavda at a flat tariff of Rs 2.70 per kilowatt hour for the supply of power for 25 years, as per an exchange filing.