NDTV ProfitMarketsAdani Enterprises' $500-Million QIP Subscribed Four Times
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Enterprises' $500-Million QIP Subscribed Four Times

Adani Enterprises' qualified institutional placement offer was launched at a floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share.

11 Oct 2024, 09:00 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Enterprises' board approved raising Rs 16,600 crore via qualified institutional placement and other modes earlier on May 28, 2024. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Adani Enterprises' board approved raising Rs 16,600 crore via qualified institutional placement and other modes earlier on May 28, 2024. (Image Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s share sale worth $500 million to institutional investors garnered over four times demand from marquee investors including GQG Partners, according to people aware of the development.

The qualified institutional placement book was closed on the morning of Oct. 10 and the process will close by Oct. 15 after the board meeting, the people told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The allocation of shares to the investors will be announced after the board meeting on Tuesday, they said. Quant Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund are among the investors that participated in share placement, the people added.

Adani Enterprises' qualified institutional placement offer was launched Wednesday at a floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share. This is at a discount of 6.08% from the share's closing price on NSE on the day of launch.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., and ICICI Securities Ltd. have been appointed as the bookrunning lead managers for the issue. Further Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. has been appointed as an advisor in connection with the issue.

The success of billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship comes over a year after it called off its fundraising in 2023 following a scathing short-seller report.

ALSO READ

Gautam Adani Accelerates On Forbes Rich List Adding $48 Billion To His Fortune
Opinion
Gautam Adani Accelerates On Forbes Rich List Adding $48 Billion To His Fortune
Read More

Adani Enterprises' board approved raising Rs 16,600 crore via qualified institutional placement and other modes, in May this year, through various methods, including share sale to institutions.

This share sale would follow the Rs 8,373 crore QIP of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. in August, for investment in transmission assets and smart metering business.

Shares of Adani Enterprises have risen 27.5% during the last 12 months and advanced by 11.4% year-to-date.

Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 33%.

ALSO READ

Adani Enterprises Unit To Acquire 74% Stake In Cococart Ventures For Rs 200 Crore
Opinion
Adani Enterprises Unit To Acquire 74% Stake In Cococart Ventures For Rs 200 Crore
Read More

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT