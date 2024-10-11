Adani Enterprises' $500-Million QIP Subscribed Four Times

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s share sale worth $500 million to institutional investors garnered over four times demand from marquee investors including GQG Partners, according to people aware of the development.

The qualified institutional placement book was closed on the morning of Oct. 10 and the process will close by Oct. 15 after the board meeting, the people told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.

The allocation of shares to the investors will be announced after the board meeting on Tuesday, they said. Quant Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI General Insurance, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund are among the investors that participated in share placement, the people added.

Adani Enterprises' qualified institutional placement offer was launched Wednesday at a floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share. This is at a discount of 6.08% from the share's closing price on NSE on the day of launch.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Jefferies India Pvt., and ICICI Securities Ltd. have been appointed as the bookrunning lead managers for the issue. Further Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. has been appointed as an advisor in connection with the issue.

The success of billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship comes over a year after it called off its fundraising in 2023 following a scathing short-seller report.