Adani Enterprises To Launch Rs 1,000-Crore Investment Grade Bond Sale Next Week

Adani Enterprises Ltd. will launch its Rs 1,000-crore public issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on Jan. 6. The proposed NCDs have been rated 'AA-' investment grade with a 'stable' outlook by ICRA and CARE Ratings.

The base size issue is Rs 500 crore, with an option to retain over-subscription up to an additional Rs 500 crore, according to a stock exchange filing. The bond sale will close on Jan. 19 , with an option of early closure or extension.

The NCDs have a face value of Rs 1,000 each. Each application will be for a minimum of 10 NCDs and in multiples of one NCD thereafter. The minimum application size would be Rs 10,000

The bonds are available in tenors of 24 months, 36 months and 60 months with quarterly, annual and cumulative interest payment options across eight series. Adani Enterprises is offering an effective yield of up to 8.9% per annum, higher than similarly rated NCDs and fixed deposits.

At least 75% of the proceeds from the issuance will be utilised towards the repayment of existing debt and the balance for general corporate purposes.

AEL's second NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 crore, launched in July 2025, was fully subscribed in three hours on the first day.

"This third NCD issuance marks another step in our journey to broaden access to India’s capital markets and give retail investors a stake in long-term infrastructure growth. The strong response to our previous offerings reinforces trust in our strategy and financial discipline, and we aim to build on that momentum,” said Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, group CFO at the Adani Group.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. Trust Investment Advisors Pvt. and Tipsons Consultancy Services Pvt. are the lead managers to the issue.