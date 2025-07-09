Adani Enterprises' Rs 1,000 Crore Bond Issue Fully Subscribed In Just Three Hours

"What sets this issue apart is the strong and encouraging participation that has entirely come from the non-institutional segment. Adna, as a brand, is strongly resonating with the retail public," said one of the lead managers.

"Retail NHIs and corporate investors have responded enthusiastically, reaffirming confidence in the company's credit profile and future outlook."

The current issue follows AEL's first public NCD issue of Rs 800 crore in September last year, which was 90% subscribed on the first day.