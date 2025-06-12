Adani Enterprises Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here
Adani Enterprises' board announced a final dividend of Rs 1.3 per share for financial year 2025.
Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Adani Enterprises' board announced a final dividend of Rs 1.3 per share for financial year 2025. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as June 13. The total value of the dividend to be disbursed amounts to around Rs 150 crore.
The dividend will be paid on or after June 30, after approval at the annual general meeting.
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 13 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 12 will be the beneficiaries.
In comparison the company had issued a final dividend of Rs 1.30 in the last financial year and a dividend of Rs 1.20 in 2023.
Adani Enterprises' net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 8.5 times to Rs 3,845 crore compared to the Rs 449 crore reported in the same quarter last year, on account of a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 3,286 crore from Adani Wilmar stake sale of 13.5% in the fourth quarter.
"At Adani Enterprises, we are building businesses that will define the way forward for India's infrastructure and energy sector,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.
ALSO READ
Stock Market Today: Sensex Slumps Nearly 900 Points; Nifty Settle Below 25,000; Tata Motors Top Loser
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.