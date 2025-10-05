Adani Enterprises Board To Consider Debt Fundraising On THIS Date

Adani Enterprises Ltd. informed the exchanges on Sunday that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of debt securities.

The fundraising may be conducted via various permissible routes, including private placement, public issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or preferential allotment, among others, subject to regulatory approvals.

The company has not disclosed the targeted amount or specific instruments yet. The decision will be taken in accordance with applicable provisions under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises confirmed that its trading window remains closed for insiders, in line with its code of conduct, until 48 hours after the announcement of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.