Adani Enterprises Board To Consider Debt Fundraising On THIS Date
Adani Enterprises Ltd. informed the exchanges on Sunday that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to evaluate a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of debt securities.
The fundraising may be conducted via various permissible routes, including private placement, public issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or preferential allotment, among others, subject to regulatory approvals.
The company has not disclosed the targeted amount or specific instruments yet. The decision will be taken in accordance with applicable provisions under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Meanwhile, Adani Enterprises confirmed that its trading window remains closed for insiders, in line with its code of conduct, until 48 hours after the announcement of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Adani Enterprises Q1Results
Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s net profit came in at Rs 734 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The total income of billionaire Gautam Adani-led company was at Rs 21,961 crore. Profit before exceptional items went up 11.7% to Rs 1,466 crore from Rs 1,313 crore sequentially for the first quarter of financial year 2026.
The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation from incubating businesses increased by 5% to Rs 2,800 crore on year-on-year basis and contributed 74% to the first quarter fiscal 2026 results, according to the firm's press release.