Adani Enterprises Arm Incorporates Subsidiary For Supply-Chain Business

Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s arm has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Energy Resources (Shanghai) Co., to carry out supply chain business and project management services.

Adani Global Pte. has incorporated the subsidiary in Shanghai on Monday. The company has been incorporated and registered under the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The newly incorporated company has a registered share capital of $2.1 million and will carry out the business of providing supply-chain solutions and project management services. Adani Global will hold 100% share capital in the newly incorporated Adani Energy Resources.