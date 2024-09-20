Adani Energy Can Rally 130%, Says Cantor Fitzgerald On Initiating Overweight

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. could rally 130% with strong growth and diversified business, according to Cantor Fitzgerald. The research firm initiated coverage on the Adani Group's power transmission arm with an 'overweight' rating and has a target price of Rs 2,251 per share against the previous close of Rs 979.45 apiece on the BSE.

The diversified portfolio that includes transmission assets, distribution assets, and a smart metering business could be an attractive way to play the rapidly expanding energy market, Cantor said in a report on Sept. 19.

Adani Energy Solutions offers growth unlike any other publicly traded utility and energy company across the US, Europe or Asia, it said. The research firm expects the company's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 20% from fiscal 2024 to 2027.