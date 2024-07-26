Adani Energy, Adani Green Shares Jump As Q1 Revenues Swell

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. rose over 3% and 4%, respectively, after the companies reported a rise in revenues in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adani Energy Solutions reported a 47% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 5,379 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, according to its exchange filing.

While, Adani Green Energy's revenue was also up 31% year-on-year to Rs 2,834 crore. Its net profit surged 95% YoY to Rs 629 crore in the April-June quarter.