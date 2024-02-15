Adani Companies Get 'Stable' Outlook From International Agencies

International issuances by various Adani Group companies have been affirmed and upgraded to 'stable' by Moody's and S&P Global. This assures high credit quality and predictable cashflows, it said.

The ratings actions came on the back of robust financial performances, access to capital and no tail risk possessing any downside scenario, the apples-to-airport conglomerate said on Thursday.

Moody's, in its rating action on Tuesday, changed the outlook for Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 1, Adani Transmission Step-On Ltd. and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. to 'stable' from 'negative'.

For Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. Restricted Group 1, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani International Container Terminal Pvt. and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 2, the agency maintained a 'stable' outlook.