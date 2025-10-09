Adani Airports Poised For High Growth With Navi Mumbai Airport Launch And Dual-Airport Strategy: Jefferies

Adani Airports is poised for high growth with the Navi Mumbai Airport launch and dual-airport strategy, according to Jefferies. The brokerage maintains a buy rating for Adani Enterprises Ltd., with a target price of Rs 3,000.

PM Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in India's aviation landscape. Situated approximately 35 km from the existing Mumbai International Airport, NMIA is poised to ease the chronic congestion at one of the country's busiest aviation hubs.

"NMIA's inauguration marks a strategic expansion in India's aviation infra, easing congestion for MMR. Phase-1 adds 20 million passengers capacity (total: 90mn), and bridges gaps to underserved regions," said Jefferies.

Adani Enterprises' dual airport strategy- owning NMIA/MIAL-enables coordinated slot allocation & removes intra-regional competition. "A strong non-aero focus across retail, hospitality, & RE should enhance monetisation, positioning NMIA as a high-growth asset in Adani's airport portfolio," the brokerage added.

The new airport enhances physical capacity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and serves as a strategic enabler for India's growing aviation and tourism sectors.