Acme Solar Share Price Falls As Q2 Net Profit Down 60%

Acme Solar Holdings share price fell as much as 7.44% to Rs 238.80 apiece. It pared losses to trade 4.5% lower at Rs 246.4 apiece, as of 10:19 a.m. This compares to a 0.1% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.5 times its 30-day average.