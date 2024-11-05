ACME Solar IPO GMP Indicates Over 9% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. is set to open its initial public offering (IPO) on November 6. Ahead of the opening, the grey market premium (GMP) on ACME Solar IPO indicated a listing gain of 9.34% over the upper price of Rs 289.

According to InvestorGain, ACME Solar IPO's GMP stood at Rs 27 as of 8:54 am on November 5, suggesting a decent listing gain above the upper price band, if current trends persist.

The GMP on the issue, however, has declined marginally from the highest level of Rs 30 per share recorded earlier.

Investors should note that the GMP of an IPO is not the official stock price and is subject to rapid changes. It just indicates the potential listing price of a stock.

ACME Solar IPO will be available for subscription between November 6 and November 8. This will be followed by share allotment on November 11.

Shares of ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on November 13.