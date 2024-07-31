Abu Dhabi, 360 One Mutual Fund Buy Stake In SIS Worth Rs 258 Crore

Two associate firms of US-based Capital Group Companies, Inc. sold stakes worth Rs 258 crore in the security firm SIS Ltd. through open market transactions on Wednesday. Buyers include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Stable, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, and 360 One Mutual Fund A/C-360 One Focused Equity Fund.

Smallcap World Fund Inc. divested 51.81 lakh shares at Rs 415.02 apiece, while American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund sold 10.44 lakh shares at Rs 415.02 apiece.

As of June, Smallcap World Fund, Inc. held a 3.68% stake in the private security firm.