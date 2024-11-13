Consumption Downturn Is Here, Says This Market Analyst; Adds Earnings Recovery Unlikely Soon

The nation is firmly in a cyclical downturn, according to Abhay Agarwal, managing director of Piper Serica Advisors, as he sounded the alarm on India's consumption landscape.

Agarwal attributed this downturn to a range of factors, from post-Covid demand saturation to tightened credit access, and forecasted that any earnings recovery is still a way off.

"Post-Covid, we saw demand surge as consumers were eager, and credit was flowing freely," Agarwal told NDTV Profit. "But with the RBI tightening credit, demand has waned, and inventory has started to pile up. This downturn will take another two quarters to resolve."

This tough landscape, Agarwal argued, has capped near-term upside potential in the markets, pointing out that the current earnings season has revealed missed expectations and weaker consumer sentiment, even from some major Nifty companies.