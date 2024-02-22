ABB Shares At All-Time High With Brokerages Upbeat On Earnings Momentum

Shares of ABB India Ltd. hit an all-time high on Thursday after brokerages said that the company is on course to post a sustained earnings annually over the long term.

Led by structural trends around electrification, industrial automation, urban infrastructure, and constant order flows, ABB is well on course to sustain earnings CAGR over the medium to long term, UBS said in a Feb. 21 note.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on ABB with a 12-month price target of Rs 5,380 per share, compared to the current price of Rs 5,376 apiece.

The company's management observes a notable shift in customers’ preference towards reliability over price sensitivity, which is leading to increased demand for high-quality products and services, Nomura said in its note on Wednesday.

The brokerage also has a 'buy' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 5,740 per share.

However, Kotak Institutional Equities noted that the company reported a weak sequentially flat execution, with all segments beyond electrification declining quarter-on-quarter, despite the fourth quarter seasonality.

Kotak has a cautious sectoral view, with a "reduce" call and a target price of Rs 4,600 apiece. This implies a downside of 7%.