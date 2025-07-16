ABB India, Veranda Learning, Diffusion Engineers, Tega Industries, Shoppers Stop Are Buzzing On Dealers' Desk

NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like ABB India, Veranda Learning, Diffusion Engineers, Tega Industries, and Shoppers Stop.

Heard On The Street provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.

NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:

Veranda Learning

Dealers indicate that the company might announce a fundraise very soon.

Diffusion Engineers

Dealers indicate that large high-net-worth individuals have been accumulating this counter in trade-offs of late.

Tega Industries

There is a buzz of a fundraiser, and dealers also indicate that multiple private equity investors have shown interest.

ABB India

There are sell flows on large high-net-worth individual desks ahead of ABB global earnings.

Shoppers Stop

There are buy flows from large high-net-worth individuals in anticipation of strong Q1 numbers.