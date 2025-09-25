ABB India Share Price Down 35% In A Year — Buying Opportunity For Investors?

Shares of ABB India Ltd. have fallen sharply this year, registering a downtick of more than 24% on a year-to-date basis. Over a 12-month period, the stock has gone through a strong valuation correction, falling more than 35%.

ABB India, in fact, has lagged behind other multinational capital goods companies such as Siemens Ltd. and Cummins India Ltd.

The most evident factor is valuation. ABB India currently trades at 57 times its price to earnings, compared to its five-year average of 74 times. This represents a 23% discount.

In contrast, Siemens commands a premium of 69% to its historical average. The stock is currently trading at times versus 32 times the long-term mean.

The same can be said for Cummins India as well, which trades at a premium of 21%, trading at 46 times against its five-year average of 38 times. This chart clearly shows that ABB India has gone through a downward re-rating, at least compared to its peers.