AB Fashion, AB Lifestyle Target Price Indicate Strong Upside; Time To Take Risks, Says Morgan Stanley

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd. and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. have been given an 'overweight' recommendation by multinational investment firm Morgan Stanley with a highly bullish target price.

The brokerage upgraded AB Fashion to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight' and initiated 'overweight' on AB Lifestyle.

Analysts said the de-merger of Aditya Birla Fashion in May 2025 created two separate businesses suitable for different investment styles. ABFRL is a portfolio of growth businesses offering higher growth potential but higher execution risk. Aditya Birla Lifestyle is a steady business with lower risk and hence, lower reward.