Aavas Financiers Approves Raising Up To Rs 8,500 Crore Via NCDs
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating.
Aavas Financiers' board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 8,500 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors.
"Approved the issuances of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches, including but not limited to subordinate debentures, bonds, and/ or other debt securities for an amount not exceeding Rs. 8,500 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Five Hundred Crore only) on private placement basis", the filing stated.
It added that the fundraising will take place during a one-year period, starting from the date of the annual general meeting, that is, till Sept 15, 2026.
The filing also mentioned key appointments the company has made recently.
Along with this, Aavas Financiers has also approved the 'Aavas Financiers Ltd. – Equity Stock Option Plan 2025', which has a total of nearly 23 lakh equity shares with face value of Rs 10 as exercisable options.
About Aavas Financiers
Aavas Financiers Ltd., incorporated in 2011 in Jaipur, is a retail, affordable housing finance company, primarily serving low- and middle-income self-employed customers in semi-urban and rural areas in India. Most of their customers have limited access to formal banking credit.
The company also has various green housing and customer-focused initiatives. It is now a pan-India player with 373 branches across 14 states, 80% of which are in tier 2 to tier 5 towns.
Earlier in the year, the company crossed Rs 20,000 crore in assets under management.
Aavas Financiers Share Price
Shares of Aavas Financiers settled 0.69% lower at Rs 1649.60 on Wednesday on the NSE. The stock price has fallen 1.78% on a year-to-date basis and is down 9.75% in the last 12 months.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 20 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.1%.