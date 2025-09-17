Aavas Financiers Approves Raising Up To Rs 8,500 Crore Via NCDs

Aavas Financiers' board of directors approved raising funds up to Rs 8,500 crore via non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

An NCD is a fixed-income instrument that provides structured returns to investors.

"Approved the issuances of Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), in one or more tranches, including but not limited to subordinate debentures, bonds, and/ or other debt securities for an amount not exceeding Rs. 8,500 crore (Rupees Eight Thousand Five Hundred Crore only) on private placement basis", the filing stated.

It added that the fundraising will take place during a one-year period, starting from the date of the annual general meeting, that is, till Sept 15, 2026.

The filing also mentioned key appointments the company has made recently.

Along with this, Aavas Financiers has also approved the 'Aavas Financiers Ltd. – Equity Stock Option Plan 2025', which has a total of nearly 23 lakh equity shares with face value of Rs 10 as exercisable options.