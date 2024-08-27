Aarti Drugs Buyback: All You Need To Know

The number of shares that the company will repurchase depends on the acceptance ratio.

SEBI rules reserve 15% of the total tender offer for the small shareholder category, defined as an investor with an investment of not more than Rs 2 lakh in the company as of the record date. This company's total public holding is 44.33%, and the small shareholder category holding is 1.7 crore.

As mentioned above, 15% of the buyback offer of 6.65 lakh shares would be reserved for the company's small shareholders, which amounts to 0.6 crore shares. Hence, the acceptance ratio for the retail category would be 0.73%.