Aadhar Housing Finance Gets 'Buy' From Investec As It Sees 30% Upside
Investec started coverage on Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. with target price Rs 600, which implies over 28% upside from Monday's closing price. The brokerage gave a 'Buy' rating to the stock as it is confident about growth in the near term because of its diversified sources, and its presence across many states.
The Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance is the largest retail-focused HFC company in India, according to Investec. The company is specialised in the low–income housing segment.
Aadhar Housing Finance has presence across 21 states and union territories across the country, Investec said in the note. It manages Rs 21,700 crore assets as of June 2024.
Investec forecasted asset under management and net profit growth of 21% and 20%, respectively, over financial year 2023-24–2026-27 at an average of Return of Equity of 17%, it said in a note.
Growth of Aadhar Housing Finance is inevitable despite its size because of its position as only affordable HFC, hybrid underwriting model and low cost of funds, Investec said in a note.
Aadhar Housing Finance has the highest credit rating—CRISIL AA—, which makes it easier for the company to source fund at lower cost, Invest said.
Investec found Aadhar Housing Finance's operating model unique because most of its functions are done in house.
Aadhar Housing Finance has risk-containment unit consisting of 35 personnel in house which test of risk of every file. The 45-member legal team of the company oversees external legal challenges, it said in a note.
Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd share price declined 3.32% to Rs 453.65 apiece, the lowest level since Sept 20. However, it pared losses to trade 1.72% lower at Rs 461.20 apiece as of 09:48 a.m. as compared to a 0.17% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The stock gained 39.93% in over four months since its listing. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.84.
Five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 24.7%.