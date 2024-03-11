A Missing $164 Million Highlights New Risk For Mortgage Bonds

It is unclear why Midland elected to sell when it did, but market veterans say that, when loans default, it’s not always clear whether the best way to recoup value for bondholders is to sell the loans at current market prices, wait for prices to improve, or pursue some other option such as foreclosing on the underlying properties. Such decisions are especially fraught in markets undergoing big changes in valuations, as was the case in last year’s multifamily commercial real estate sector.