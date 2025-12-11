'A Great Use Case': Microsoft CEO Lauds Swiggy For Utilising Its AI Platform

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has recently praised Swiggy, commending the food delivery company for its innovative use of Microsoft's AI data analytics platform, Microsoft Fabric.

In a recent post on X, Nadella highlighted how Swiggy has leveraged Microsoft Fabric to process billions of data points and utilise that to make the food delivery experience smooth.

"It was fun to spend time with the Swiggy team today, and see how they're using Microsoft Fabric to process billions of data points in near real time, paving the way for innovations in delivery to their millions of users. A really great use case!" Nadella wrote on X.

Swiggy, one of the two big food-delivery platform apps in the country, leverages Real-Time Intelligence within Microsoft Fabric to address the complexities associated with the food delivery business.

The platform allows the company to analyse streaming data, starting from inventory levels to changing road conditions, in the matter of seconds.

In the past, Swiggy's operational dashboards could lag by up to 10 minutes, a significant delay in an industry where deliveries are often promised in under 30 minutes.

"We are always on our toes to keep solving, keep optimising delivery times and the operational hiccups that come with them," said Vipinkumar Tiwari, Swiggy’s chief of tech staff.

Microsoft Fabric, to that end, enables Swiggy to instantly detect and halt misuse of discount coupons, update stock availability, all in real-time, thus preventing customers from ordering out of stock items from a dark store.

Apart from using Microsoft Fabric, Swiggy has also integrated Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to power their generative AI chatbots.

These include customer support bots that handle queries like "Where is my order?" and 'Driver Dost,' a tool designed to assist delivery partners with onboarding, earnings tracking, and route planning.

The partnership with Microsoft supports Swiggy's massive scale, with the platform reporting 923 million orders in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.