A B Infrabuild Sets Record Date For Stock Split — Check Details

A B Infrabuild Ltd. has announced the record date for the sub division of stocks or stock split, after approval from its shareholders in the annual general meeting of the company. The record date has been set as Oct. 17, 2025, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. On Aug. 30, the company had declared that it will sub-divide the existing shares into a ratio of 1:10, that is, the face value of the equity shares will be cut from the current Rs 10 to Rs 1, according to an exchange filing.

"Existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 (Rupee One only) each, fully paid up", the filing stated.

The share split has been approved with a view to make the shares more affordable and attractive to invest thereby encouraging greater participation of retail investors and will also enhance the liquidity of the company's shares in the market.

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won’t qualify, as the ownership won’t be reflected in time during trade. Incorporated in 1999, the construction company A B Infrabuild was earlier known as A B Infrabuild Private Limited (A B Enterprises).