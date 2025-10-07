A $3-Trillion Gilded Cage: Nithin Kamath Says India Must Financialise Its Household Gold

He argued that India must develop “better ways to financialise this gold beyond just gold loans”, suggesting that while equities actively drive business expansion, gold remains largely unutilised as a financial asset.

Kamath’s comments reignite a long-standing conversation around how to mobilise India’s household gold — a deeply cultural store of value but an economically underperforming one. Despite government schemes such as Gold Monetisation and Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), uptake has remained limited, reflecting both emotional attachment and a lack of practical incentives for investors.

To highlight the contrast between gold and equity performance, Kamath shared a comparative chart of annual returns for gold and the Nifty 500 index spanning 1996 to 2025.

The data reveals that equities have historically offered higher, albeit more volatile, returns. The Nifty 500 surged an extraordinary 101% in 2003, 105% in 2004, and 91% in 2009, underscoring its potential to create wealth when markets are buoyant.