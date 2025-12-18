'A 10-On-10 For Investors': Anand Rathi's Feroze Azeez Hails SEBI's New TER Norms

According to Azeez, from an investor's standpoint, the cleanliness of TER computation was very critical. "So it's a 10-on-10 on computation, transparency. There was no intent issue with AMCs. Those are the most regulated entities managing any third party money with responsibility."

The Anand Rathi Wealth CEO believes that if investors don't trust mutual funds for regulatory purposes, then they shouldn't invest money at all. Coming to the impact on distributers, Azeez said, ''Earlier, there was still some difficulty for distributer or client to understand statutory levies as those are variable costs. Now, for the AMCs, there's a marginal short term hit and for the distributers there's a 3-4% hit on expense ratio.''

Under the new framework, TER will now comprise the base expense ratio, brokerage, regulatory levies and statutory levies. Additionally, the five bps currently permitted to be charged to schemes with exit loads as a transitory measure, has now been removed according to the release.