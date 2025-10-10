5Paisa Capital Share Price Surges 15% After Q2 Results — Details Inside
5Paisa Capital Ltd.’s share price surged nearly 15% on Friday. The company’s share price has gained nearly 5% in last six months.
However, the company’s share price has declined over 6% in three months and it is down over 31.75% in past 12 months. 5paisa Capital also reported their second quarter results on Thursday.
The company in Q2FY26 saw a sharp decline in its financial performance, with net profit falling 57% to Rs 94.80 crore compared to Rs 219 crore in the previous period. Revenue dropped 23.4% to Rs 771.60 crore from Rs 1,007.90 crore, while Ebitda fell 40.3% to Rs 229.50 crore against Rs 384.60 crore. The company’s operating margin also narrowed to 29.7%, down from 38.2%.
The company is involved in the business of providing online trading and discount brokerage services. The company offers mutual funds, equities, insurance, currency, initial public offerings, and non-convertible debentures. 5Paisa Capital mostly serves domestic customers.
The scrip rose as much as 14.99% to Rs 397 apiece. It pared gains to trade 6.14% higher at Rs 366.45 apiece, as of 11:05 a.m. This compares to a 0.47% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 31.75% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 580 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 55.