5Paisa Capital Share Price Surges 15% After Q2 Results — Details Inside

5Paisa Capital Ltd.’s share price surged nearly 15% on Friday. The company’s share price has gained nearly 5% in last six months.

However, the company’s share price has declined over 6% in three months and it is down over 31.75% in past 12 months. 5paisa Capital also reported their second quarter results on Thursday.

The company in Q2FY26 saw a sharp decline in its financial performance, with net profit falling 57% to Rs 94.80 crore compared to Rs 219 crore in the previous period. Revenue dropped 23.4% to Rs 771.60 crore from Rs 1,007.90 crore, while Ebitda fell 40.3% to Rs 229.50 crore against Rs 384.60 crore. The company’s operating margin also narrowed to 29.7%, down from 38.2%.

The company is involved in the business of providing online trading and discount brokerage services. The company offers mutual funds, equities, insurance, currency, initial public offerings, and non-convertible debentures. 5Paisa Capital mostly serves domestic customers.