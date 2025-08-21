53 Dividend Stocks: IRCTC, Federal Bank, LIC Housing — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Business NewsMarkets53 Dividend Stocks: IRCTC, Federal Bank, LIC Housing — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
LIC Housing has announced a final dividend Rs 10 for the financial year 2025. IRCTC will pay a final dividend of Rs 1.

21 Aug 2025, 07:20 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. (Image: Envato)</p></div>
Shares of IRCTC Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., LIC Housing Finance Ltd. and 50 other companies will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility for receiving a dividend.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 22, then shares must be purchased by Aug. 21.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

LIC Housing has announced a final dividend Rs 10 for the financial year 2025. The final dividend, if approved by the members in the 36th AGM on Aug. 29, will be paid to the eligible members within the stipulated period of 30 days from the date of AGM.

IRCTC will pay a final dividend of Rs 1 for FY25. The dividend, if declared at the AGM on Aug. 30, will be paid within a period of 30 (thirty) days from the conclusion of the AGM.

KFin Technologies and Lodha Developers will issue a dividend of Rs 7.5 and Rs 4.25, respectively.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. Such payments are made through final, interim and special dividends.

