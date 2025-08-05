525% Rally In 3 Years: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-Backed Multibagger Smallcap Stock Trades Ex-Dividend—Do You Own?

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, Va Tech Wabag said, "The board, at its meeting held on May 21, 2025, had recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and the “record date” for the purpose of determining list of members eligible to receive the final dividend is fixed as Tuesday, August 05, 2025."

"The final dividend, post approval of the Members at the 30th AGM, will be paid on or before September 10, 2025, through various modes, which shall be subject to deduction of tax at source," added Va Tech Wabag.

Investors looking to reap the benefit of the dividend payout must purchase their shares at least one day prior to the record date for their names to appear on the shareholders' list. To be eligible for a dividend, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by any particular company.

Given the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. Buying shares on the record date itself will not qualify, as the ownership will not be reflected in time.

Therefore, investors who had purchased the shares before Aug. 5 will be able to seek the benefits of the dividend. Shareholders who wish to be eligible for the final dividend must own Va Tech Wabag shares before the specified ex-dividend date.