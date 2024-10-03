5 Stocks To Watch As PM Modi Launches Rs 10,000-Crore Water Sanitation Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on Wednesday, during the Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024 event at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for several sanitation and cleanliness projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, National Mission for Clean Ganga and GOBARdhan Scheme.

This will include projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore, aimed at enhancing urban water and sewage systems under AMRUT and AMRUT 2.0, 10 projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore focused on improving water quality and waste management in Ganga basin areas under National Mission for Clean Ganga and 15 Compressed Biogas Plant projects worth over Rs 1,332 crore under GOBARdhan Scheme.