360 One To Settle Civil Suit In UK Court; Stock Hits Life High

Shares of 360 One Wam Ltd. hit record high on Wednesday after it entered in to a settlement deed to resolve a civil suit in the UK court.

360 One Wam will pay £11.1 million, or approximately Rs 119.38 crore, to settle the civil suit against the 360 One Asset Management and 360 Capital Pte in the High Court of England and Wales. Prashant Hasmukh Manek and others filed the suit against the company, the company said in the exchange filing.

There is no impact of payment of such settlement sum on the financial position of the company, except for an outgo towards the provision already made in the company’s books of accounts, it said.