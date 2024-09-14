360 One WAM To Consider Fundraising Via QIP

The board of 360 One WAM Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) is scheduled to meet on Sept. 19 to consider a proposal for raising of funds.
In a notification to the stock exchanges, the company said the board will evaluate an issue of equity shares through various options, including through a qualified institutions placement.
Shares of the company traded 1.24% lower at Rs 1,092 on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 remained lower by 0.13%.
Wealth management firms, like 360 WAM have benefited from the upsurge in investors in India's markets. The company's share price has risen nearly 100% during the last year and has advanced by 55.5% so far in 2024.