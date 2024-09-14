360 One WAM To Consider Fundraising Via QIP

NDTV ProfitMarkets360 One WAM To Consider Fundraising Via QIP
The stock has risen nearly 100% during the last one year and has advanced by 55.5% on a year-to-date basis.

14 Sep 2024, 10:09 AM IST
NDTV Profit
360 ONE WAM office. 

The board of 360 One WAM Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Limited) is scheduled to meet on Sept. 19 to consider a proposal for raising of funds.

In a notification to the stock exchanges, the company said the board will evaluate an issue of equity shares through various options, including through a qualified institutions placement.

Shares of the company traded 1.24% lower at Rs 1,092 on the BSE. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 remained lower by 0.13%.

Wealth management firms, like 360 WAM have benefited from the upsurge in investors in India's markets. The company's share price has risen nearly 100% during the last year and has advanced by 55.5% so far in 2024.

