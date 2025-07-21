360 One WAM Block Deal: BC Investments To Sell 3.7% Stake For Rs 1,741 Crore

Public shareholder BC Asia Investments X is set to sell 1.5 crore shares or a 3.7% stake in 360 One WAM Ltd. through a block deal, as per the term sheet accessed by NDTV Profit.

The floor price is set at Rs 1,160 per share, implying a 5% discount on the last closing price of Rs 1,221.20. The offer size is Rs 1,741 crore. The seller will be under a 120-day lock-up post-sale.

IIFL Capital Services and JPMorgan India will be the book runners for the deal, as per the sheet. The shares are expected to change hands on Tuesday, while the settlement date is likely to be July 23.