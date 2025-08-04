21 Dividend Stocks: Hyundai Motor, Berger Paints, Alembic, Ipca Labs — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
If the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 5, then shares must be purchased by Aug. 4.
Shares of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Berger Paints India Ltd., Alembic Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd. and 18 other companies will be of interest on Monday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 5, then shares must be purchased by Aug. 4.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Hyundai Motor India will pay a final dividend of Rs 21 per share for the financial year 2025, amounting to Rs 1,706 crore. The company has over 9.26 lakh shareholders as of June.
Automotive Axles Ltd. is set to issue a dividend of Rs 30.5, while Benares Hotels Ltd. will give Rs 25.
Berger Paints India and Ipca Labs are set to pay Rs 3.8 and Rs 2 per share, respectively.
Besides, Embassy Office Parks REIT is set to provide income distribution to unitholders. As per regulations, REITs must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to unitholders. When the value of REIT appreciates, investors tend to earn substantial returns.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.